Listen: SF Leader Says Wealth Generated By A United Ireland Would Far Outweight Its Cost.

SF Leader Says Wealth Generated By A United Ireland Would Far Outweight Its Cost.

The Sinn Féin leader says the wealth and prosperity generated by a United Ireland would far outweigh the cost.

It comes after the Taoiseach said a border poll would not be on the Government's agenda for the next five years.

Micheál Martin made the comments at the launch of the Shared Island Initiative, which includes €500m in ringfenced funding for joint North/South initiatives over the next five years.

Mary Lou McDonald says a united Ireland would be beneficial on both sides of the border:

