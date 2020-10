A Kildare nursing home has found to be compliant,or substantially so, on 16 of 18 HIQA standards on which it was assessed.

The Health Information and Quality Authority inspected Willowbrook Nursing Home in Newbridge on July 22nd, and published its report today.

HIQA found that the nursing home did not meet fire precaution and infection control standards during the inspection

The facility was found to be substantially compliant on matters including residents' rights and governance and management