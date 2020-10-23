CMO: Covid 19 Cases Must Be Brought Under 100 Per Day.

The Chief Medical Officer says we need to get cases of Covid-19 down to below 100 a day to avoid another lockdown.

The current average is 1200 cases a day - with level 5 restrictions in place for the next 6 weeks.

A further 1,066 cases were confirmed last night, along with three more deaths.

The national 14 day incidence rate is now 302 cases per 100 thousand people.

Dr Tony Holohan says we need to reduce cases to a tenth of what they are today to return to some kind of normality:

