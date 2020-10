The National Virus Reference Lab has announced it won't be able to process any covid-19 tests over the next two weekends.

The UCD facility says the decision has been made due to unavoidable staff shortages.

It has apologised for the late notice and any convenience this may cause over the five days that tests won't be processed.

The announcement comes just days after it emerged that 2,500 people who tested positive for covid-19 had to carry out their own contact tracing.

