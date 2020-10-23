Listen Live Logo

Listen: Agriculture Dept.Has Advise EU Counterparts Of Hand Sanitizer Issue.

23/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Department of Agriculture was told by its EU counterparts of an issue with a hand sanitizer that led to a number school closures today.

Late last night, the Department issued a recall of the ViroPro product which was being used in many schools across the country.

Schools were then advised by the Department of Education to either buy a different brand of sanatizer or close for the day.

Rob Halford, Principal of St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry, says they had another product stocked in case an issue like this arose:

