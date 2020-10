A homeless man has died of the streets of Dublin today.

The body of the man was found at around 5.30am this morning in the North Wall area, near the IFSC.

Anthony Foley is CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

He says he is deeply saddened by the man's death, and notes the fact the Dublin City Council hasn't activated its Cold Weather Initiative.

Stock image: Shutterstock