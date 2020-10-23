Listen Live Logo

Gardai Liaise With Police In Spain Following Arrest Of John Gilligan.

: 23/10/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

Gardai are liaising with Spanish police following the arrest of convicted criminal John Gilligan in Spain and the seizure of a gun and drugs.

He was arrested in Alicante following an investigation into a shipment of cannabis and pills to the UK and Ireland.

A gun was found at the property, which is the same make and model as the weapon used to murder journalist Veronica Gurein in 1996.

Officers there are working with Gardaí to determine if it is the same weapon.

John Gilligan was tried and acquitted of Veronica Guerin's murder in 2001.

