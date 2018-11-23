Listen Back: Friday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Sarah Mulvey, Assistant Principal, Linn Dara School in Dublin and of AONTAS,National Adult Learning Organisation on teachers suffering from burnout; Blogger Gloria Shannon, of The Girl With the Old Lady Bones, on tomorrow's conference in Maynooth for people under the age of 50 who live with arthritis, psychologist, Patricia FitzPatrick on her new book, "Effective Parenting" and Prosperous author, Emma-Jane Leeson on a special edition of her series of children's books