The Child and Family Agency has set up a helpline in the wake of the Scouting Ireland report.

Earlier this week, a review identified 108 alleged victims and 71 alleged abusers between the 1960s and 1980s.

A telephone helpline, 1800 805 665, is now available for anyone with concerns or those who wish to make a referral.

In statement today, Tusla say all referrals are being screened and assessed in line with Children First.