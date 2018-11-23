Listen: Brexit Documents Closed By Negotiators.

The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration on future relations have been 'closed' by negotiators ahead of an EU leaders summit.

Issues still remain around Gibraltar, however, they are expected be be resolved by the time the Brussels summit gets underway on Sunday.

Earlier the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker Ireland was happy with the future relationship statement and the Dail had approved the Withdrawal Agreement.

Europe Correspondent with Euronews, Shona Murray says the two main agreements on Brexit are settled: