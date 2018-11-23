Permission Granted For Residential Development In Straffan.

Planners have a approved a residential development in Straffan.

Gerard Gannon Properties applied for leave to remove derelict structures on a site at Lodge park, and build 22 houses there.

The application includes 44 parking spaces

Kildare's planners have granted the application.

The development description is as follows:

"the removal of existing derelict structures and

construction of 3 retail units, 5 apartments and 15

houses. The overall development will consist of 1 no. 4

bedroom 2 storey detached house, 10 no. 2 storey 3

bedroom semi-detached houses all with sheds in the rear

gardens, 4 no. 2 bedroom 2 storey terraced houses and

4 no. 1 bedroom apartments and 1 no. 2 bedroom

apartment with terraces to the east and over 3 no. retail

units, provision of 16 car parking spaces and bin store,

new vehicular / pedestrian entrances from Station Road

and all associated site works on land adjacent to Mace

Service Station. Revised by significant further information

consisting of; Amendment of site layout, access road,

open space, and boundary treatment. Elimination of

proposed retail and apartment block. Residential

development revised to comprise the removal of existing

derelict structures and construction of 22 housing units.

The overall development will consist of 2 no. 4-bedroom

2-storey terraced houses, 18 no. 3-bedroom 2-storey

terraced houses and 2 no. 2-bedroom 2-storey terraced

houses, all with rear gardens. The development also

comprises provision of 44 car parking spaces , bin store,

bicycle parking/storage

Lodge Park

Station Road

Straffan

Co. Kildare"

