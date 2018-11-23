Permission Granted For Residential Development In Straffan.

Planners have a approved a residential development in Straffan.
Gerard Gannon Properties applied for leave to remove derelict structures on a site at Lodge park, and build 22 houses there.
The application includes 44 parking spaces
Kildare's planners have granted the application.
The development description is as follows:
"the removal of existing derelict structures and
construction of 3 retail units, 5 apartments and 15
houses. The overall development will consist of 1 no. 4
bedroom 2 storey detached house, 10 no. 2 storey 3
bedroom semi-detached houses all with sheds in the rear
gardens, 4 no. 2 bedroom 2 storey terraced houses and
4 no. 1 bedroom apartments and 1 no. 2 bedroom
apartment with terraces to the east and over 3 no. retail
units, provision of 16 car parking spaces and bin store,
new vehicular / pedestrian entrances from Station Road
and all associated site works on land adjacent to Mace
Service Station. Revised by significant further information
consisting of; Amendment of site layout, access road,
open space, and boundary treatment. Elimination of
proposed retail and apartment block. Residential
development revised to comprise the removal of existing
derelict structures and construction of 22 housing units.
The overall development will consist of 2 no. 4-bedroom
2-storey terraced houses, 18 no. 3-bedroom 2-storey
terraced houses and 2 no. 2-bedroom 2-storey terraced
houses, all with rear gardens. The development also
comprises provision of 44 car parking spaces , bin store,
bicycle parking/storage
Lodge Park
Station Road
Straffan
Co. Kildare"
Stock image.