Listen: Gardai Say Drivers Are Not Respecting M7 Work Zone Speed Limits.

: 11/23/2018 - 18:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_3.jpg

Drivers are not respecting speed limits along the M7 widening roadworks in Kildare.

Since works have begun on the route between Junction 8 and Junction 11, over 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued to motorists for exceeding the 60 kilometre per hour speed limit.

From Monday, Gardaí will be deploying two GoSafe Vans on the 9 kilometre stretch, along with members of the local Roads Policing Units.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy of Naas Garda Station says there have been some concerning incidents recently along the route:

newstalk1732876.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: M7 work zone/RollingNews

