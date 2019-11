New home buyers are spending a quarter of their salaries on mortgages.

New figures from the Central Bank also show that many have to get exemptions from strict lending rules to be able to secure a mortgage.

Borrowers in and around the capital typically have to get an exemption and a salary of between 70-80,000 euro to be able to borrow enough to buy close to Dublin.

Overall, one in five new buyers are borrowing at the limit of what is allowed under lending rules.