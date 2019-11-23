Saturday Sportsbeat

Gardai Are Investigating Death Of An Inmate At Cloverhill Prison.

: 11/23/2019 - 10:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
Gardai are investigating following the death of an inmate at Cloverhill Prison last night.

The man died follwoing an incident involving two prisoners.

Shortly after midnight Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the prison following an incident involving two inmates.

A man in his late 30s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body of the deceased is still at the scene, which is currently preserved pending a full forensic examination.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry and the investigation is ongoing.
 

