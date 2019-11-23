Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Climate Action Main Topic Of Discussion At Dail Na nÓg Today.

: 11/23/2019 - 10:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
dail_na_nog_logo.png

 

Climate Action will be the main topic of discussion by young people in the Dail today.

They're taking part in Dail na nÓg to highlight issues of concern to them.

Chairperson of the event, Caoimhe Wall says people in rural communities need improved transport:

dail.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

