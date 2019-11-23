Saturday Sportsbeat

Traffic Delays Expected At Kilcock Road Junction In Maynooth Today As Undergrounding Of Existing ESB Network Scheduled To Be Completed.

: 11/23/2019 - 10:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
traffic_jam_1.jpg

 

The undergrounding of the existing ESB network at the Kilcock Road junction in Maynooth is scheduled to be completed today between the hours of 08:00am and 17:00pm .

To complete these works, the traffic signals at the Kilcock road junction will not be in operation.

A shuttle system traffic management plan will be implemented between the hours of 08:00am and 17:00pm.

The implementation of this traffic management plan will reduce the capacity of the junction and there will be traffic delays in the area.

Kildare County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is being carried out.

