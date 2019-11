Haulage companies are calling for tighter security at European ports after the discovery of 16 migrants on a ship to Ireland.

The group was found on Thursday in a container on the Stena Horizon sailing from Cherbourg to Rosslare.

Last month 39 migrants died in a truck in Essex that had travelled by ferry from Belgium.

John Martin, from the UK Road Haulage Association, says not enough is being done to safeguard trucks in ports.

File image: Rosslare Europort/RollingNews