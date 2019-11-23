No Increase In Burial Fees In Kildare In 2020 And Extensions Completed In Various Cemeteries.

Kildare County Council has made further progress in 2019 with extensions at Rathangan and Churchtown (Athy) being completed providing much needed cemetery space in these localities.

Works at Churchtown also included elements of village renewal.

The Council is progressing plans to provide columbarian walls in a number of selected cemeteries.

These will include Laraghbyran (recently completed), St. Conleth's (Newbridge), Crookstown, Derrinturn, Churchtown (Athy), Rathangan and Donaghcomper (Celbridge).

In addition, special surface level plots for cremated remains have already been provided in Newbridge and Derrinturn.

Plans are also in place to provide further works at Leixlip, Athy, Donaghcomper and Monasterevin cemeteries.

It is not proposed to increase burial fees in 2020.

In relation to maintenance and upkeep of existing cemeteries, the Council continues to work in partnership with the local cemetery committees.

Assistance is given by offering advice and grant aid under this programme to achieve maximum return from limited funding available.