New Loan Available To Help Small Businesses Prepare For Brexit.

: 23/11/2020 - 15:41
Author: Ciara Noble
brexit_image.jpg

Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan has said small businesses in Co. Kildare, should apply for new loan to help them prepare for Brexit.

The new Microfinance Ireland Brexit Business Loan could provide up to €25,000 for businesses whose turnover is or likely to fall to 15%.

The loans are available for between 6months & 3 years.

Businesses with less than 10 employees & annual turnover over of up to €2 million can apply - including Sole Trader, Partnership or Limited Companies.

Firms can apply through Kildare Local Enterprise Office, or can apply directly to Microfinance Ireland.

From January 1st 2021, Britain will no longer apply the rules of the EU's Single Market & Customs Union.

 

 

 

