Listen: Co. Kildare Decreased Covid-19 Cases By 27% In 2-Week Period.

: 23/11/2020 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Noble
co_kildare_two.jpg

The 2 weeks of November 3rd to 17th, Co. Kildare had a 27% decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Maynooth-Kilcock district case numbers has decreased by 55%.

Leixlip incidence rate of the virus has increased by 7%, which correlates to one additional case in the 2-wee period, compared to the previous 14 days.

Celbridge Local Electoral Area case numbers have increased by 29%.

Athy’s case numbers decreased by 9%.

Newbridge LEA followed suit with a decrease of 32%.

Confirmed cases of the virus in Naas LEA have decreased by 39%, but the area has highest incidence rate in Co. Kildare, with 102.2 per 100,000 people.

Cllr. Joe Neville joined Clem Ryan this morning, regarding the issue, noting the impressive turn-around regarding Maynooth LEA:

joenev.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

