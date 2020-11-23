Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Traffic: Delays On M50 Following Collision Between Car & Lorry.

: 23/11/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Noble
m50_motorway_1.jpg

In KFM traffic & travel, there are long delays on the M50 southbound this evening after a collision between a car and a lorry.

Gardaí say no serious injuries have been reported in the incident between Junction 6 Castleknock, and Junction 7 Palmerstown.

There are delays on approach.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!