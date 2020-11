Munster will be hoping to complete the clean sweep of PRO 14 wins for the Irish provinces tonight.

After bonus point wins for Leinster, Ulster and Connacht yesterday, Munster face a difficult away trip to the Glasgow Warriors.

Billy Holland, Jack O'Sullivan, Ben Healy and Calvin Nash all come into the starting team.

A win will see them move 10 points clear at the top of Conference B.

Kick off is at 8.15pm.