Number Of People Receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment Increases.

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is up just over 2000 this week compared to last week.

352,000 people will receive the payment this week at a cost of €104 million.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of PUP is Accommodation and Food Service Activities, followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade and other sectors like hairdressers and beauty salons.

This week's figures are in addition to the 203,172 people who were reported on the Live Register at the end of October.