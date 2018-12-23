Sunday Favourites

Everton Play Spurs Today & PDC World Darts Championships Continue.

12/23/2018
Author: Eoin Beatty
sports_news_2.jpg

 

There's one game in the Premier League today.

Everton host third place Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

Kick off is at 4pm.

Meanwhile, in the Sky Bet Championship, all eyes will be on Villa Park as Aston Villa play Leeds United.

That game gets underway at 1.30pm.

===

An dramatic 82nd minute try from Andrew Porter gave defending champions Leinster a 33-29 win over Connacht in the Guinness Pro14 last night.

Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader, Jack Carty and Caolin Blade tries had helped the visitors build a 29-12 lead heading into the final stages of the game.

But tries from Porter, Sean Cronin and Dan Leavy helped the men in blue complete a remarkable comeback.

Conor O'Brien and Mick Kearney scored Leinster's other tries.

===

The PDC World Darts Championships continue in Alexandra Palace today.

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan goes up against Mervyn King at 2pm.

Yesterday saw both Daryl Gurney and Limerick man Willie O'Connor knocked out.

 

