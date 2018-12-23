Sunday Favourites

At Least 168 People Killed By A Tsunami In Indonesia.

: 12/23/2018 - 10:11
Author: Eoin Beatty
At least 168 people have been killed by a tsunami in Indonesia - with the country's president warning that number will 'surely rise'.

The wave was triggered by an erupting volcano, and swept away seafront hotels and houses in the Sunda Straight.

Officially, a further 30 people are missing.

