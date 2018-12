A new opinion poll out today shows a significant slide in support for Sinn Fein and the party's new leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey for The Sunday Times, shows the party down 6 points to 17 percent - with deputy McDonald down 4 points to 44.

The paper's Political Editor Stephen O'Brien says Fianna Fail have improved the most, narrowing the gap with Fine Gael.