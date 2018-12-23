Many Irish People Believe Christmas Is Too Commercial.

Eight six per cent of people surveyed in the Sunday Independent , Millward Brown poll say they believe Christmas has become too commercial.

Today's poll shows a similar number of people think Dublin has benefited more from the economic recovery than other regions - eight four per cent.

Connacht Ulster was the region that most people found benefited least.

One billion euro is likely to be spent on the country's grocery bill alone in December.

Households are expected on average to spend 525 euro on presents, 292 euro on food and 147 euro on drink in the home and 131 euro in pubs.

The regional differences are also highlighted by the amount spent in restaurants.

In Munster people expect to spend 93 euro in restaurants, while in Dublin the average spend will be 228 euro.