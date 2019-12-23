Former Ryanair COO Allowed To Move To EasyJet Next Month.

Ryanair's outgoing chief operations officer CAN move to rival EasyJet next month.

It's after the High Court dismissed the airline's efforts to block Peter Bellew from taking up the new role.

It argued Peter Bellew was bound by a non-compete clause, preventing him working for a competitor for 12 months, and that he had information of significant competitive value.

Mr. Bellew told the court he felt he was "a dead man walking" after a March performance review, and resigned in July.

Rejecting Ryanair's case, Judge Senan Allen ruled the contract clause was unenforceable and unjustifiably restrictive.