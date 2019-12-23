K Drive

Kildare Fire Service Issues Christmas Safety Guidelines.

: 12/23/2019 - 16:37
Author: Róisin Power
kildare_fire_service_christmas_guidelines.jpg

Kildare Fire Service have issued guidelines to stay safe this holiday season.

It is advising people to keep real trees watered, to prevent them from drying out, and to keep it away for any heat source - at least 3 feet.

Make sure your lights are in good working order and don't string more than three strings of lights together.

When it comes to cooking, the fire service say not to leave anything unattended, keep a fire extinguisher or blanket nearby and ensure your smoke detectors are working.

Anyone with a fireplace should use a fire guard and keep anything that can burn away from it or from any candles.

Image: via Kildare Fire Service Facebook.

