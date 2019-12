A man is in a critical condition following a shooting in Waterford.

The man in his 30s was shot a number of times outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish (PRON: CARRICK-FER-ISH) Road at around 2:15pm this afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel, before being taken to University Hospital Waterford in a critical condition.

Gardai are currently at the scene which is being preserved for a technical exam.

Image: Rolling News.