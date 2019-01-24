Gardai To Display Recovered Stolen Machinery, Tools

As a result of Operation Trojan: Gardaí at Carlow have recovered a large amount of property which is believed to have been stolen. The property includes power tools, generators, building tools and gardening equipment.

Gardai believe some of this equipment could be from crimes in various counties across the Midlands, including county Kildare.

In an effort to trace the owners of up to 200 items recovered, it will be put on public display at a premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 F2P3) this Friday 25th January 4pm-10pm and Saturday 26th January 9am-6pm.

If you have been the victim of a crime in which such property has been stolen, you are invited to come and view the property at the above times.

Directions: Located on N80 Ring Road, O’Brien Road in Carlow Town, between roundabout on R448 (Old Dublin Road at Old Braun Site) and roundabout on R726 (Hacketstown Road).

Turn at Maxol Garage on O’Brien Road, the premises is located 50m on right hand side beside GRT Hire