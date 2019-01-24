The Eleven To Two Show

62 Mental Health Nurse Vacancies In Kildare/West Wicklow: O'Loughlin.

: 01/24/2019 - 12:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are 62 mental health nurse vacancies in the Kildare & West Wicklow area.

That's according to data released to Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin.

The Sallins headquartered Psychiatric Nurses Association identified up to 700 nursing vacancies in mental health services across the country in 2018 which placed a massive strain on the system.

Deputy O’Loughlin says “A number of adolescent psychiatric beds were not open in 2018 due to staff shortages.  This is especially worrying as early intervention in child and adolescent mental health is absolutely vital in avoiding significant mental health problems in the future.  Users of our mental health services need to know that they will be taken care of when they need it most. “

 

