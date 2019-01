A Kildare TD says described as "dangerous" the fact an accurate costing for construction of the National Children's Hospital wasn't available at the outset.

The facility is now expected to cost €1.7 billion, up from an initial €650 million.

Officials from the HSE and Dept. of Health appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday to account for the over-run.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, is a member of that committee.

File image: Bernard Durkan.