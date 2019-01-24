Listen: Keynote Housing Conference To Take Place Next Week.

A keynote housing conference will take place next week in a bid to tackle the ongoing crisis in Ireland.

A number of organisations such as the Children's Rights Alliance and Dublin City Council as well as housing commentators will attend the conference, on Wednesday January 30th.

It's part of new campaign by Raise The Roof, which will also involve demonstrations in parts of the country.

President of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Newbridge woman Sheila Nunan, says there was a demand from regions following a Leinster House protest last October:

File image: Sheila Nunan/RollingNews