The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Keynote Housing Conference To Take Place Next Week.

: 01/24/2019 - 12:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sheila_nunan_14_01_13_rollingnews.jpg

A keynote housing conference will take place next week in a bid to tackle the ongoing crisis in Ireland.

A number of organisations such as the Children's Rights Alliance and Dublin City Council as well as housing commentators will attend the conference, on Wednesday January 30th.

It's part of new campaign by Raise The Roof, which will also involve demonstrations in parts of the country.

President of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Newbridge woman Sheila Nunan, says there was a demand from regions following a Leinster House protest last October:

thurssheila.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Sheila Nunan/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!