An Athy Cllr. says he is not asking for "anyone to get priority" in his call for a proportion of all social housing in Kildare to be set aside for returning emigrants.

Athy Sinn Fein Cllr., Thomas Redmond, says the full Kildare County Council should consider providing accommodation for Kildare natives living abroad in local authority or "trust accommodation" who may wish to return to Kildare.

The motion, before the January meeting of Athy MD, passed.

