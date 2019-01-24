The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Carlow Gardai Seek To Reunite Stolen Goods With Their Owners.

: 01/24/2019 - 12:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai in Carlow are trying to reunite stolen power tools with their owners.

They recovered a large amount of property, including power tools, generators, building tools and gardening equipment in an operation on January 12th and 13th.

It will be put on public display at a premises on O’Brien Road, Carlow (Eircode R93 F2P3) on Friday 25th January 4pm-10pm and Saturday 26th January 9am-6pm.

Peter McConnon is a Crime Prevention Officer in the Kilkenny/Carlow Division.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says the goods could be from anywhere in Ireland.

Image courtesy: Kilkenny/Carlow Division.

