IDA Has Held More Meetings With The New Owners Of Former HP Site.

01/24/2019
Ciara Plunkett
The IDA has held more meetings with the new owners of the former Hewlett Packard campus  in Leixlip.

The site was purchased by  BlackRock Real Assets and Michael O'Flynn for €51 Million

Minister for Business; Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has now advised Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg  that since meeting with representatives of the site's new owners last September the IDA has been provided with new marketing information for the Liffey Business Campus.

The Agency's staff also met with the new owners in December.

Additional marketing material is currently being prepared and the IDA are continuing to actively market the site to both existing and potential clients through its network of offices in Ireland and overseas.

