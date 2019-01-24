Nite Trax

Amazon Is Trialing Robot Deliveries In The US.

: 01/24/2019 - 15:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Amazon is trialling robot deliveries in the US.

Six of them are being tested in an area near the company's headquarters in Seattle.

Initially the electric, six-wheeled machines are going to be followed by a person, to check they're working properly.

Amazon is already exploring deliveries via drones.
 

