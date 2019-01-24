Listen: HSE Says Nurses Strike Will Prompt Cancellation Of 15,000 Outpatient Appointments.

15,000 outpatient appointments. as well as all elective surgeries at Naas General and nationwide, will be cancelled if the planned nurses strike goes ahead next Wednesday.

The HSE says only lifesaving surgery will be performed in hospitals on the day.

Talks between nursing unions and the HSE are continuing at the Workplace Relations Commission this afternoon, in an effort to try and avert a series of strikes by 43,000 nurses and midwives.

Liam Woods, Deputy Director General of the HSE, says they're still negotiating with unions over what surgeries will take place next Wednesday:

