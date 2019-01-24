Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Ex-Scottish First Minister Charged With Two Attempted Rapes & Multiple Sexual Assaults.

: 01/24/2019 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alex_salmond_2_13_01_12_rollingnews.jpg

The former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been charged with two attempted rapes and multiple sexual assaults.

The 64 year-old has been appeared in court in Edinburgh facing 14 counts in total.

Speaking afterwards, he said he absolutely refutes the allegations.

16alex.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!