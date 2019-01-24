KCC Asked To Lobby Two Govt. Departments On Environmental Policies.

Kildare County Council could be calling on two government departments to collaborate on energy and environmental policies.

A motion, submitted by Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lynch, will come before the monthly meeting of KCC, which takes place on Monday.

If passed, KCC would call on both the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation to work together.

The motion suggests the departments should develop an investment fund, that could help find renewable alternatives to unrecyclable products.