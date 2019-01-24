Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Asked To Lobby Two Govt. Departments On Environmental Policies.

: 01/24/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council could be calling on two government departments to collaborate on energy and environmental policies.

A motion, submitted by Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lynch, will come before the monthly meeting of KCC, which takes place on Monday.

If passed, KCC would call on both the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation to work together.

The motion suggests the departments should develop an investment fund, that could help find renewable alternatives to unrecyclable products.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!