Listen: Barnier Says The EU Will Continue To Support Ireland.

: 01/24/2019 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU's Chief Brexit negotiator says the EU will continue to support Ireland in the event of no deal.

However Michel Barnier warned that if the UK crashes out, it would create social, economic and political problems here.

He added if the UK were to change its red lines, the EU would be prepared to rework the content of the political declaration.

Speaking at the European Economic and Social Committee, Michel Barnier also said the backstop, to prevent a hard border, has to stay

File image: Michel Barnier/RollingNews

