Listen: HSE Expects To Tell Women By Next Week If They Need Repeat Smears.

: 01/24/2019 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE says it expects to be able to tell women by the end of next week if they will need a repeat smear.

Up to 6,000 women may need to do a retest after a problem was discovered with HPV testing.

Quest Laboratories informed CervicalCheck last November that they had been carrying out HPV tests outside of the recommended time frame since the secondary test was introduced three years ago.

Stephen Teap who's wife Irene died from Cervical Cancer says the HSE has reassured them that the risk to women is low.

16teap.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

