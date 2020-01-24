The Breakfast Show

Final Public Information Event On Proposal To Change Kildare County Development Plan, Takes Place Today.

: 01/24/2020 - 08:38
Author: Ciara Noble
The final public information event on a proposal to change the Kildare County Development Plan, takes place today.

The proposal arises to take account of the Project Ireland 2040: National Planning Framework.

These plans run for a 6-year period, and are a blueprint for all forms of growth and development.

Kildare's most recent such plan was adopted in 2017, but has to be amended to "respond to the recent changes in national and regional policy".

The variation it proposes includes the integration of these changes in to the Kildare Development Plan, integration of new population projections and revisions of the overall county settlement hierarchy.

A copy of the proposed variation is available on KCC's websites, all county libraries and the council's headquarters in Naas until, February 6th.

That is also the deadline for submissions from members of the public.

Planning staff are being made available at Áras Cill Dara today, between 10am and 12.30pm.

