The new Kfm Sport Podcast was launched last night, featuring a discussion on this weekend’s games.

Presented by Eoin Beatty and Ger McNally, it is now available on our social media @kfmsport and on Kfm Soundcloud.

Each week will feature former Kildare sports stars.

This week’s guest are former Kildare corner back Aindriú Mac Lochlainn and former Kildare hurling forward Mark Moloney.

Episode 2 will be uploaded on Tuesday and every Tuesday from then on.