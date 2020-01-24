K Drive

Procurement Expert Estimates Children's Hospital Will End Up Costing €2.4 Billion.

: 01/24/2020 - 11:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett


A Public Procurement expert has estimated that the Children's Hospital will end up costing a total of 2.4 billion euro, making it one of the most expensive buildings in the world.

The Irish Times today revealed that there are fresh fears of delays and budgetary problems being discussed behind closed doors.

The board overseeing the project has told officials that its contingency fund is now insufficient to deal with the "exceptional level of claims" for additional costs by contractors.

Public Procurement Expert Paul Davis says costs have spiralled because the project started without the design being finalised:



Stock image: Shutterstock.

