41 million people in 13 Chinese cities are in lockdown, as authorities extend transport bans to control the spread of coronovirus.

The deadly outbreak has killed 26 people, with over 800 more infected.

COBRA - the UK's emergency committee - is meeting to discuss the threat posed from the disease, while The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the risk of Ireland being affected is "moderate to low."

Test results on a man in Belfast with symptoms of the illness are expected later.