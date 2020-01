Taking aspirin during pregnancy could lower the risk of premature birth.

A study in the Lancet has found first-time mothers who took a small dose each day were 11 percent less likely to go into early labour.

The research involved almost 12-thousand women aged between 14 and 40.

Those who took aspirin also had a lower rate of stillbirth or newborn death in the first week.

