Two People Due In Court Today In Connection With Financial Fraud Inquiry.

Two people are due in court this evening charged in relation to a financial fraud investigation.

As part of the inquiry, searches were carried out in Tipperary and Dublin in February 2018 and the investigation centred on Invoice Redirecting Frauds amounting to 750,000 euro.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her late 20s were arrested today and are due before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this evening.

They are charged in relation to fraud offences, money laundering and terrorist financing offences.

File image: RollingNews