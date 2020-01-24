K Drive

CE Scheme Supervisors Vote In Favour Of Industrial Action.

: 01/24/2020 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Community Employment Supervisors have backed industrial action up to and including strike action.

This could impact up to 11 schemes in Kildare.

91 per cent of Siptu and Forsa members nationally, who voted, supported the move in a row over pensions.

The Union claims the government has failed to implement a Labour Court recommendation regarding CE Supervisors right to a pension.

They'll withdraw co-operation with government departments, state agencies and local authorities, while the action could escalate.

 

